Johannesburg [South Africa], November 10 (ANI): South Africa Keegan Petersen has been ruled out of the Australia tour due to a hamstring tear.

As per the ESPNcricinfp, Petersen sustained the injury at the weekend, during the CSA T20 Challenge final, and will probably need between six and eight weeks to recover.

This is the second tour the Proteas batter will miss since making his international debut in 2021; last year he contracted Covid-19 and was left out of the touring party to New Zealand.

Earlier, South Africa's star player Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin injury in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is also waiting on a medical update on him.

In a match against Netherlands Maharaj was unable to run while batting in South Africa's final match, and will be assessed this week to determine his availability for the upcoming games.

CSA selectors will have a hard time selecting a replacement for Petersen as they already have a lot of good choices.

Rassie van der Dussen, who broke his finger during a match against England in August and missed the World Cup, has made a full recovery and will play Test cricket in the lead up to the Tests, while Temba Bavuma, who missed the England series with an elbow injury, is also fit.

Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo are likely to be part of the squad the players earlier played in England, but Aiden Markram, who was dropped in England, could miss out.

South Africa will not play any cricket from early January to late February, to accommodate for the new T20 franchise league, inaugural season SA20, which indicates Petersen is likely to only become available for the national side for their two-Test series against West Indies in late February 2023. (ANI)

