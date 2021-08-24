Southampton [UK], August 24 (ANI): Premier League club Southampton FC on Tuesday announced that it has completed a deal for sought-after teenage talent Thierry Small, with the youngster moving to St Mary's from Everton.

The 17-year-old left-back has signed a three-year professional contract with the club, adding further strength and depth to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Also Read | Liverpool Disallows Mohamed Salah to Join Team Egypt for FIFA World Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

A product of the Everton academy, Small is considered one of the most promising young full-backs in the country, while he has also spent time operating as a central defender and left-winger.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. A big moment for me and my family, especially to join such a family-orientated club. It's an honour to be here and I can't wait to get started," said Small in an official release.

Also Read | James Anderson Opens Up on Jasprit Bumrah's Bouncers During IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Says, 'I Haven't Felt Like This Ever in My Career'.

"It's a real great honour to play here and play under Ralph and I'm grateful to be here. The people when I came to visit the club, everyone was so friendly and so nice. It's such a big place and a great city when I came to visit, and I thought this is the best place for me to develop as a player and reach new levels to my game," he added.

Small wrote his name into the Everton history books earlier this year, when he became the club's youngest ever senior player, making his debut in an FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at the age of just 16 years and 176 days, having already become a regular for the club's Under-23s side.

Solihull-born Small also received a maiden call up to the England Under-19s squad in May and now becomes the third defender to be added to the first-team group this summer, following the arrivals of Romain Perraud and fellow teenager Tino Livramento. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)