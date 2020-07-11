Southampton, July 11: West Indies ended the fourth day in a commanding position as they reduced England for 284/8 in the second innings of the ongoing first Test here at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Resuming their second innings from 15/0, England had a good start as the openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns stitched a 72 run stand for the first wicket. Roston Chase got the breakthrough for West Indies as he dismissed Burns who spooned a cut shot to point. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights: Zak Crawley Registers Career-Best Test Score as ENG Lead by 170 Runs.

Joe Denly then joined Sibley and duo put on a brief partnership of 41 runs. During their brief stand, Sibley smashed England's first half-century of the match. Sibley soon got caught behind after scoring 50.

Zak Crawley and England stand-in skipper Ben Stokes dominated the West Indies bowlers and both stitched the match's highest partnership of 98 runs.

England went to tea with seven wickets in hand and a lead of 54 runs. Stokes got out after playing a gutsy knock of 46 runs at the hands-off Jason Holder for the second time in the ongoing match.

Soon after Stokes dismissal Alzarri Joseph caught and bowled Crawley in the 91st over as West Indies put themselves back on top with a couple of quick wickets. Crawley also scored his second Test half-century.

Jos Butler who came into bat at number 7 had his stay at the crease for just 13 balls. Shannon Gabriel wreaked havoc and uprooted the off-stump to end Dominic Bess' resistance. He soon clean bowled Ollie Pope as England got reduced to 279/8.

For West Indies, Gabriel picked three wickets while Chase and Joseph scalped two wickets each. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are unbeaten at five and one runs respectively. England with a lead of 170 runs will resume their second innings from 284/8 on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)