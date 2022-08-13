Southampton, Aug 13 (AP) Southampton erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kyle Walker-Peters' shot from a tight angle squeezed under goalkeeper Illan Meslier's right arm and into the net to equalize in the 81st, nine minutes after substitute Joe Aribo got the comeback started at St. Mary's.

Rodrigo's two second-half goals put Leeds on course for back-to-back wins to start its season after barely avoiding relegation in the last campaign.

But Jesse Marsch's team couldn't hold the lead in the sweltering heat, and the draw should ease pressure off Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose team was routed 4-1 at Tottenham last weekend.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford limped off the field favoring his right leg in the 28th minute. The striker missed much of last season with injuries.

Rodrigo tapped in a Jack Harrison cross at the near post in the 46th minute and headed in Pascal Struijk's flicked header off a corner at the hour mark.

Aribo halved the deficit in the 72nd. The Nigeria midfielder collected Adam Armstrong's cross, got past charging goalkeeper Meslier and fired it into the net.

Sékou Mara then held off several defenders before feeding Walker-Peters for the tying goal. (AP)

