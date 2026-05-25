Sports News | Spain Unveil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad; Real Madrid Left Without Representation

Madrid [Spain], May 25 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal headlining the selections and no players from Real Madrid making the final cut.

It marks the first time in Spain's history that a World Cup squad has been named without a single Real Madrid player, underlining the shift in the national team's core following their Euro 2024 triumph.

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Despite concerns over the fitness of the 18-year-old Yamal, Nico Williams, and Mikel Merino, De la Fuente expressed confidence that all three would be available for Spain's opening Group H clash against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

"We're very calm. I have no doubt they'll be ready for the first game," De la Fuente said during the squad announcement event in Madrid, as per ESPN.

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Spain enter the tournament among the favourites after their dominant Euro 2024 campaign, hoping to improve on their disappointing round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They will also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage.

The squad features a strong Barcelona influence, with Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, and Ferran Torres all included. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Manchester City midfielder Rodri also retained their places.

Among the notable omissions are defender Dean Huijsen, veteran full-back Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid centre-back Robin Le Normand. Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez misses out due to a broken foot.

De la Fuente paid tribute to Carvajal and former captain Alvaro Morata, praising their leadership during Spain's recent success.

"They've left an unforgettable legacy," he said. "But the generation behind them are perfectly prepared."

Spain will play warm-up matches against Iraq and Peru before beginning their World Cup campaign in the United States.

Spain squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna). (ANI)

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