New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Special Olympics Bharat, the national sports federation (NSF) for the development of sports for people with intellectual disabilities, on Sunday organised an event 'Special Harmony' to create awareness about their potential and how to take it to a higher level.

The event brought 15 special children alongside renowned singer Amit Kumar and other mainstream artists, creating a musical extravaganza that celebrated the resilience and talent of people with intellectual disabilities at the Thyagraj Stadium.

Among those present on the occasion were Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nadda.

Nadda highlighted the importance of the event, saying, "Special Harmony is not just about performances, it's about empowering these children and showing the world the strength of inclusivity."

A statement by Special Olympics Bharat said, "I&U by Refuge Events and Special Olympics Bharat have set a benchmark for inclusivity through Special Harmony, showcasing how society can thrive when it uplifts and supports all its members. This is more than an event — it is a movement towards a kinder, more inclusive future."

