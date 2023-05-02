Ponda (Goa) [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi's Philippos Matthai from Team Speed Sport pelted the fastest time on way to a grand haul in three classes and won a triple crown in the second round of the BMC FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) organised by Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC).

The 1.2 km lap on the winding dirt track with a couple of tricky corners saw Philippos clock a 1 min, 36:37 seconds and was adjudged as the Overall fastest driver. Three Goans, Azim Hanchi (1:40:64), Amey Desai (1:41:06) and Saamag Kudchadkar (1:41:81) finished behind him in that order.

The eight INAC classes will see the top-five racers from each class, in every round, qualify for the Grand Finale, where they battle to be crowned as Indian National Autocross Champions 2023 in December. Promoted by Bangalore Motor Sports and backed by Ceat, IARC organised the National in association with All Goa Motorsports Association and also ran a support event, 'Time Attack' which attracted locals.

Philippos Matthai, a multiple National Champion, won Autocross titles in 2019 and 2022 and has been racing for the last 22 years and is a well-known player in the popular longer-format Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). Along with the INRC sub-class title, he now has three National Championship trophies. "Dirt track racing is relatively low-cost and people can witness the entire race from a vantage point and gives the drivers a thrill, to provide seat-edged excitement to the spectators," said Matthai.

"It is also a gateway to bigger things in motorsports," the celebrated carmaker added.

Earlier, Saamag Kudchadkar (27) of Goa became the fastest driver clocking 1:36:22 in Time Attack, a non-Championship class and also won the INAC3 Open class. Athreya Kousgi, Azim Hanchi, Amey Desai and Mazdayar Vatcha were the winners of other INAC classes.

Provisional Results: West Zone Qualifier Round 2 of INAC 2023, Goa:

INAC1 Open: 1. Philippos Matthai 1:36.374; 2. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:45.474; 3. Pallavi Yadav 1:56.244.

INAC1 Upto 1650cc: 1. Athreya Kousgi 1:55.537; 2. Pallavi Yadav 2:00.804.

INAC1 Upto 2400cc: 1. Philippos Matthai 1:37.508; 2. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:43.509; 3. Pallavi Yadav 1:56.072.

INAC2 Open: 1. Philippos Matthai 1:39.109; 2. Azim Hanchi 1:40.640; 3. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:42.314;

INAC2 Upto 1400cc: 1. Azim Hanchi 1:42.830; 2. Amey Desai 1:46.252; 3. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:47.568;

INAC2 Upto 1650cc: 1. Amey Desai 1:41.065; 2. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:41.818; 3. Aditya Kousgi 1:42.693;

INAC3 Open: 1. Saamag Kudchadkar 1:44.693; 2. Amey Desai 1:45.516; 3. Mazdayar Vatcha 1:52.090;

INAC 4x4 Open: 1. Mazdayar Vatcha 1:45.761; 2. Pradeep Nair 1:46.863; Altaff Hussain 1:53.323;

Fastest Overall driver INAC winner: Philipose Matthai.

Tuner's Trophy for fastest Overall driver INAC winner: Arka Motorsports. (ANI)

