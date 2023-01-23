Cape Town, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team fought hard before going down 1-3 to wold number one Netherlands in the first game of the three-match series here on Monday.

After a strong outing against home team South Africa in a four-match series, which India won 3-0, the team led by Savita Punia succumbed to its first defeat on the tour.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Indore.

Riding on good form, the Indian side got off to a strong start with young Beauty Dungdung scoring a brilliant field goal in the 24th minute of the match.

While the 1-0 lead gave India a head start, the lead didn't last long enough with Netherlands scoring an equaliser in the 29th minute when Felice Albers converted a penalty corner.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Held for Black Marketing India vs New Zealand ODI Match Tickets in Indore.

While both the teams matched each other in the third quarter, no goals were scored but Netherlands went into top gear in the final quarter scoring two important goals to emerge winners.

Yibby Janssen and Freeke Moes scored the last two goals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)