New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2230 hours:

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Heaps Praises on Ricky Ponting Ahead to RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match, Calls Delhi Capitals Head Coach 'Encouraging and Helpful' (View Post).

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Misses Century by Just Three Runs During SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Leaves Fans Dejected.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IPL-RR-LD PREVIEW

Back at 'happy hunting ground' Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals aiming to halt Delhi Capitals' march

Sharjah, Oct 8 (PTI) Struggling to figure out their best eleven, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in an IPL match here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-INTERVIEW

No need to tinker but can allow two bouncers per over in T20 cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes that T20 cricket doesn't need much tinkering as it is in "pink of health" but custodians of the game can consider allowing two bouncers per over, moving ahead.

SPO-SAI-SHOOT-CAMP

SAI approves two-month shooting camp for core Olympic probables from October 15

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday approved a two-month coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14, a move that was welcomed by the sport's apex body.

SPO-CRI-IPL-JAYAWARDENE

Certain areas still need improvement: Table-topper MI coach Jayawardene

Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Perched at the top of the points table they might be but Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene says there are several aspects of the game that his team needs to improve as it guns for a second consecutive IPL title.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MILLS

Kuldeep was left out due to make-up of side, small grounds: KKR bowling coach Mills

Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders Kyle Mills has justified benching star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the past couple of IPL matches, citing the small size of the grounds here and the "make-up" of the side.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING

Jadhav was sent ahead of Jadeja and Bravo as he could play spin well: Fleming

Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said Kedar Jadhav was sent ahead of Ravindra Jadega and Dwayne Bravo in a tense run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders because of his ability to play spin well.

SPO-CRI-NZ-RESUMPTION

Professional cricket in New Zealand to resume from October 19

Wellington, Oct 8 (PTI) New Zealand's first-class championships will mark the return of professional cricket in the country from October 19, albeit under new COVID-19 playing conditions.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VARUN-DHONI

It was a surreal moment: Chakravarthy on dismissing Dhoni

Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) If playing against him was not enough, Varun Chakravarthy ended up bowling Mahendra Singh Dhoni out and described the moment as "surreal", three years after watching him from the stands at Chepauk with big dreams in his eyes.

SPO-CRI-PCB-MISBAH

PCB to review Misbah's one-year performance

Karachi, Oct 8 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be reviewing the one-year performance of national team's head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, before the home series against Zimbabwe.

SPO-CRI-PAK-CSA

South Africa to inspect Pak's security and COVID-19 situation next month before deciding on Jan tour

Karachi, Oct 8 (PTI) Cricket South Africa will send a two-member delegation to Lahore next month to assess the security and COVID-19 situation in Pakistan before taking a final decision on whether the Proteas will travel here in January for a series.

SPO-CRI-WAQAR-MISBAH

Zimbabwe is relatively weak compared to other teams: Waqar

Karachi, Oct 8 (PTI) Pakistan pace great and current bowling coach, Waqar Younis has termed the touring Zimbabwe squad as a "relatively weak side" and said the upcoming series will be a good platform to try out the youngsters.

SPO-SAI-MINISTER

SAI to turn best training facilities into TOPS centres of excellence

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Eyeing the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the Sports Authority of India is set to turn some of the country's best training facilities into Target Olympic Podium Scheme National Centres of Excellence (TOPS NCOE).

SPO-CRI-BORDER-SCHEDULE

Border slams CA, India on proposed change in schedule for India's tour Down Under

Melbourne, Oct 8 (PTI) Former Australia captain Allan Border says his country's cricket board must not bow down to the BCCI on the scheduling changes -- the Sydney Test in particular -- regarding the upcoming marquee tour by India.

SPO-ILEAGUE-LD QUALIFIERS

Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan Sporting win as sporting action resumes after COVID-19 hiatus

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) City-based Bhawanipore FC defeated FC Bengaluru United 2-0 in the opening match of I-League qualifiers played behind closed doors here on Thursday, marking the resumption of sporting activity in the country after a seven-month coronavirus-forced hiatus.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KUMBLE-GAYLE

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)