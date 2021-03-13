New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1703 hours:

*Report of ISL final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao.

SPO-CRI-IND-T20-PREVIEW India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya and Pant in the 2nd T20I Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Left shaken by a bunch of world-class operators, the Indian team's white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Women's cricket: India expects Deepti, Sushma to up the ante in death overs

Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) The absence of power-hitters has been Indian women's bane for the longest time and they would expect all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma to up the ante at the back-end during the fourth ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-FINAL-PREVIEW Vijay Hazare Final: Uttar Pradesh likely to be in awe of Mumbai's 'SHAW Stopper' New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The focus will firmly be on Prithvi Shaw and the national selectors keeping a Hawk Eye on Mumbai captain's performance as his team takes on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-IYER New batting philosophy won't change but need to execute plans better: Iyer

Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) India's "play freely" batting philosophy that skipper Virat Kohli has advocated won't change despite the opening T20 debacle against England, the rapidly-rising Shreyas Iyer said but acknowledged that it needs better execution in the coming games.

SPO-CRI-IND-ARCHER Need to take care of my elbow first: Archer

Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer said he needs to look after his troublesome elbow first before setting sights on his twin targets of playing in the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes Down Under.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PUNJAB-WRIGHT Damien Wright joins Punjab Kings as new bowling coach

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab Kings has roped in former Australian first-class cricketer Damien Wright as their new bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the IPL beginning on April 9.

SPO-HOCK-BATRA-FIH Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

Lausanne, Mar 13 (PTI) Seeking re-election as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, incumbent Narinder Batra has filed his nomination ahead of the governing body's 47th Statutory Congress, scheduled in Delhi on May 22.

SPO-ATH-NADA-DOPE Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Two athletes, who are in contention for the Olympic Games, have failed dope tests conducted at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala last month, the National Anti Doping Agency's Director General Navin Agarwal revealed on Saturday.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers

Dubai, Mar 13 (PTI) Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri proved he is back to his best with a convincing win over India number one Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Qualifiers of the Dubai Duty Free Championships, here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri exits early again, veteran Westwood leads at the Players Championship

Ponte Vedra, Mar 13 (PTI) It was yet another early exit from the Players Championships for Anirban Lahiri, who has now failed to go beyond the second round in four of his five starts at the flagship event of the PGA Tour.

SPO-FOOT-SHEARER-IND Premier League legend Shearer impressed by Manvir, Colaco and Vignesh

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) English Premier League's all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer is impressed by the performances of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the ongoing Indian Super League. PTI

