Sports News | SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:10PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 1710 hours:

Also Read | Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi Dominate 2019-20 Cricket South Africa Award Nominations.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP

IPL can't happen without foreign stars, still too early for BCCI to finalise dates: Ness Wadia

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf, Bundesliga 2019â€“20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs DUS Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The IPL is a tournament with global appeal and it does not make sense to host it without foreign stars, says Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia, who also feels that it's too early for the BCCI to decide on the fate of the T20 league, given the unpredictability caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND-LD RETURN

Anand lands in India after being stuck in Germany for over three months

Chennai/Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand finally returned to India on Saturday after being stuck in Germany for over three months due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-CSA-AWARDS

De Kock, Ngidi dominate CSA award nominations

Johannesburg, May 30 (PTI) Limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock and speed merchant Lungi Ngidi dominated the nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) men's international awards.

SPO-CRI-WINDIES-SALARY

Cricket West Indies announces temporary pay cut for all players, employees across regions

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda), May 30 (PTI) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a temporary 50 percent salary cut and funding across the entire regional cricket system, effective from the start of July, due to financial crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-BATRA

Batra urges all NOCs and NSFs to get employees tested for Covid 19 after HI staffers test positive

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has urged all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Olympic Committees (NOC) to get their employees checked for COVID-19 after Hockey India staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-SANGAKKARA

One option is to cancel T20 World Cup this year: Sangakkara

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara feels that one of the options is to cancel the T20 World Cup this year as many questions around the COVID-19 pandemic remain "unanswered".

SPO-CRI-ENG-REPLACEMENT

ECB seeks coronavirus replacements from ICC for upcoming Test series

London, May 30 (PTI) The cricket authorities in England are hoping that ICC would allow coronavirus replacements when the West Indies and Pakistan travel the country for upcoming Test series.

SPO-SWIM-LIKITH

We have to get back to training like other countries: swimmer SP Likith

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) National 100m breaststroke champion SP Likith on Saturday said India needs to take cue from other countries and re-open swimming pools for elite swimmers to resume training.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FORBES

Kohli only Indian again in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

New York, May 30 (PTI) Cricket superstar Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of USD 26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings.

SPO-CRI-WI

West Indies cricket board approves 'bio-secure' England tour

St. John's (Antigua), May 30 (PTI) The West Indies cricket board has approved next month's tour of England where the regional side will play three Tests in a "bio-secure" environment. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)