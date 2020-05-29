Sports News | SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:25PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 2125 hours:

SPO-CRI-CA-WT20

CA says "very high risk" of T20 WC being postponed, bracing up for losses

Melbourne, May 29 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Friday conceded that there is "very high risk" of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed and the body is bracing up for huge revenue loss because of that.

SPO-CRI-SANGAKKARA

Mathews' absence in 2011 WC final hurt us: Sangakkara

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara believes missing Angelo Mathews due to an injury hurt Sri Lanka badly in the summit clash of the 2011 World Cup, which hosts India won after a gap of 28 years.

SPO-CRI-SIDDLE-TASMANIA

Siddle signs two-year contract with Tasmanian Tigers

Melbourne, May 29 (PTI) Former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has signed a two-year contract with Tasmanian Tigers, ending a 15-year long stint with his home state Victoria.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN

Rohit's ability to handle pressure made him most successful IPL captain, says Laxman

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Indian batting great VVS Laxman says the ability to remain calm under pressure is the reason behind Rohit Sharma's success as a captain in the Indian Premier League.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR-WORLD

World Junior Championships rescheduled to January next year: BWF

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Badminton World Junior Championships to be held in Auckland in September was on Friday rescheduled to January next year because of a disruption-hit international calendar owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-IOA-KHANNA

Khanna defends decision; says can't authorise expenditure in absence of approval from prez or SG

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association's finance committee chairman Anil Khanna on Friday defended his decision not to give clearance for hotel bookings relating to Tokyo Games in 2019, saying "FC has no power to approve even one rupee expenditure" without sanction from either the president or secretary general.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

COVID-19 break a blessing in disguise, allowed me to reassess my game: Shubhankar

Sentosa, May 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma says the coronavirus-forced break has been a blessing in disguise as it helped him reassess his game and mental state ahead of the resumption of action at the European Tour in July.

SPO-CRI-ECB-TRAINING

ECB asks 55 players to resume training anticipating resumption of cricket

London, May 29 (PTI) World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, and the pace duo of James Anderson and Jofra Archer are among 55 England players who have been asked to resume outdoor training to prepare for cricket behind close doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-CA-IND

India's Test series can happen in as little as one venue depending on circumstances: CA

Melbourne, May 29 (PTI) Cricket Australia has not ruled out the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a change in the schedule for India's tour of the country with the board still keeping the door open for hosting four Tests in "as little as one venue". PTI

SPO-RIJIJU-NARANG

Being mentally fit is very important during lockdown, says shooter Narang

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Having achieved success in a sport which, in his words, is 98 percent mental, Olympic bronze-medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Friday emphasised on the need for a calm and composed mind to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-ATH-DOPE

Long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur banned for 4 years by World Athletics' anti-doping body

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur, who won the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K among the Indians last year, has been handed a four-year ban by World Athletics' anti-doping body for returning positive for a banned substance in a test conducted in Doha.

SPO-AIFF-DELAY

AIFF decides to delay start of upcoming domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Friday decided to delay the start date of the domestic season till further notice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-SHOOT-ISSF

IOC approves updated ISSF qualification system for Tokyo Olympics, could help India add to tally

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee has approved the world shooting governing body's updated qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics, which could see India add at least one more quota to the 15 secured so far. PTI

