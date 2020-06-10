Sports News | SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:40PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 2140 hours:

SPO-LIFT-DOPE-LD CHANU

Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF, demands answers and compensation

By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The International Weightlifting Federation has dropped the doping charge against Indian weightlifter K Sanjita Chanu due to "non-conformities" in the handling of her sample but the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist has also demanded an apology and compensation for the "trauma" she has endured.

SPO-CRI-ICC

ICC Board meeting: T20 WC fate to be decided next month, BCCI gets Dec deadline for tax exemption

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Wednesday decided to wait for another month before taking a call on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup, saying that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-BRAVO

We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect: Bravo on racism

Kingston, Jun 10 (PTI) "Enough is enough", said West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as he opened up on the raging issue of racism and called for "respect and equality" for black people, who have faced discrimination for years.

SPO-LIFT-CHANU-AWARD

Cleared of doping charges, weightlifter Chanu could be in line for Arjuna Award

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Cleared of doping charges by the international federation, double Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has another reason to be happy as she could be in line for the coveted Arjuna Award as per the Delhi High Court order.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-GOUGH

When Finch sought advice from umpire Gough to break Kohli-Rohit stand

London, Jun 10 (PTI) At its best, the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma combo can make any opposition look ordinary and on one such occasion, the desperate rival skipper, Australia's Aaron Finch, ended up turning to the umpire for advice on how to get the two out.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ECB

We're talking to India and South Africa for a women's tri-series: ECB

London, Jun 10 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is currently in talks with their Indian and South African counterparts to host a tri-series later this year.

SPO-NADA-TESTING

Around 25 athletes get NADA whereabouts notice during lockdown

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has sent notices to around 25 of the 110 athletes in its National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP) for failing to disclose their whereabouts during the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BAD-BWF

BWF cancels Swiss Open and European Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the international badminton calender with the world body (BWF) on Wednesday cancelling the Swiss Open and European Championships after failing to find suitable slots to host the events this year.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET

Use of santisers, change of stick grip, Indian hockey teams adapt to new normal

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) Back on the turf after more than two-month lockdown, Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and his men is slowly adapting to the new normal in times of COVID-19 pandemic, which includes using sanitisers during every break and drinking water from individual bottles.

SPO-RACING

MMSC to allow practice sessions for car, bike racers

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) The Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) will reopen the MMRT circuit at Sriperumbudur for training session of car and bike racers albeit with a slew of measures conforming to government guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WOM-RODRIGUES

Women's cricket needs innovation to boost its popularity: Rodrigues, Devine

Dubai, Jun 10 (PTI) India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine believe that innovations like the use of shorter pitches and smaller balls can be tried out to boost popularity of women's cricket.

SPO-CHAHAR-SALIVA

Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) India's white ball specialist Deepak Chahar feels that ban on use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade.

SPO-CRI-YOUNIS

Pakistan tour of England 'significant' in view of global situation: Younis

Karachi, Jun 10 (PTI) Former captain Younis Khan on Wednesday described Pakistan's upcoming tour of England as significant for world cricket in view of the global health crisis but said it would be difficult for the players to adjust to the changed conditions.

SPO-CRI-YOUNIS-AZAM

Babar Azam has potential to be a legend like Kohli, says Younis

Karachi, Jun 10 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan doesn't believe in comparisons but feels young Babar Azam has the potential to become a legend of the game, like Virat Kohli in five years time.

SPO-BOX-MARY

Boxing is not a sport just for men: Mary Kom told students in a Live Class

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) "Boxing is not a sport just for men" was what six-time world champion and Olympic medallist boxer M C Mar Kom told 25,000 students while sharing her life story during an online class on Wednesday.

SPO-GOLF-PGA

PGA Tour to resume with Charles Schwab Challenge after coronavirus hiatus

Fort Worth (US), Jun 10 (PTI) Three months after being forced shut by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour will hit the restart button when the world's top golfers tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

