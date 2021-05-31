New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2145 hours:

SPO-CRI-ICC-BCCI-PREVIEW

ICC Board Meet: No outcomes likely as BCCI to ask for time on T20 WC; FTP cycle to be discussed

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The BCCI will ask for one month's extension to decide on hosting the T20 World Cup in India amid the looming COVID-19 threat when the all-powerful ICC Board holds a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss a host of other issues as well.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-LD IND

Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa endure close defeats in Asian Championship finals

Dubai, May 31 (PTI) Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) lost gruelling and close final bouts in the Asian Boxing Championships to fetch silver medals here on Monday with the country seeking a review of the former's defeat.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-LD REVIEW

India seeks review of Panghal's loss in Asian Championships

Dubai, May 31 (PTI) India has sought a review of defending champion Amit Panghal's 2-3 loss in the 52kg category finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-CA-HOCKLEY

Nick Hockley appointed chief executive of Cricket Australia

Melbourne, May 31 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Monday appointed Nick Hockley as its new chief executive officer almost a year after he was recruited on an interim basis, during which he oversaw the conduct of the high-profile tour by India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-HOCKLEY

CA yet to discuss Australian players' participation in remaining IPL matches in UAE

Melbourne, May 31 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Monday said it's yet to start discussions on whether Australian cricketers would compete in the IPL when the T20 league re-commences in the UAE in September.

SPO-CRI-AUSTRALIA-IPL-LD FAMILY

Quarantine completed, Australia's IPL contingent finally reunites with family

Sydney, May 31 (PTI) Amid hugs, tears of joy and relief, Australia's jumbo IPL contingent comprising players, support staff and commentators on Monday reunited with their family members after serving a 14-day hotel quarantine here.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-SHAFALI

Having Shafali in all formats is a definite plus: Mithali

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj has welcomed the selection of teen sensation Shafali Verma in all three formats and said it would be crucial to get back to winning ways on the UK tour after the disappointment at home against South Africa.

SPO-CRI-IND-FITNESS

During quarantine, we addressed fitness areas untouched during season: Team India trainer Desai

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The unexpected three-week gap gave India's top cricketers much needed rest and the hotel quarantine period has been well utilised to address the fitness areas which otherwise goes untouched during a season, team's strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Sohum Desai said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BANGLA-SHAKIB

We are not giving NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL: BCB prez Nazmul Hassan

Dhaka, May 31 (PTI) Star Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the remaining games of Indian Premier League, the country's cricket board president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-MCCULLUM

NZ will have slight edge over India in WTC final: McCullum

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum reckons that New Zealand will have slight advantage over India in the upcoming World Test Championships final since they will be go into the marquee clash after competing against England in a two-match series.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON

Kyle Jamieson recalls 'interesting experience' of leaving IPL abruptly

London, May 31 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson says leaving the IPL amid the raging pandemic in India was an "interesting" experience but he remained confident that the "good people" around him would ensure a safe passage to England for his first UK tour.

SPO-CRI-WOM-JEMIMAH

We are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport: Jemimah

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) In the form of a heartfelt note, India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has thanked the previous generation of women cricketers who laid the foundation for the team that it has become today.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-WOM

Could've been better if COVID didn't disrupt training: women's boxing coach Ali Qamar on Asian show

By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) It was a 10 on 10 for Indian women boxers as far as clinching medals at the Asian Championship was concerned but national head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar believes the gold count could have been higher than one if their training had not been disrupted by COVID-19.

SPO-HOCK-IND

Current team better prepared for Olympics than we were in 2016: Raghunath

Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) Veteran India dragflicker VR Raghunath thinks that the current team is better prepared for the Olympics than the side which finished eighth in the previous edition in Rio de Janerio.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA

Sharma ends T-8 for first Top-10 in almost 18 months

Forso (Denmark), May 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma registered his first top-10 finish on the European Tour in 18 months with his Tied eighth-place result at the Made in HimmerLand event here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-GURPREET

Gurpreet says goalless draw against Qatar is not his best performance

Doha, May 31 (PTI) India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu says the memorable goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in September 2019, is not his greatest performance till date.

SPO-FOOT-MUMBAI-LD

AMRINDER Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan after leaving Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Monday joined ATK Mohun Bagan on a five-year deal after leaving reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

