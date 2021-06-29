New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1810 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

*Report of National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala.

*An interview of swimmer Sajan Prakash.

*A copy on the Indian women's cricket team's pre-match press conference ahead of the second ODI against England in Taunton.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BOX-OLY-PAST

Roy Jones Jr relives pain of 'stolen' Seoul Olympics gold as AIBA promises judging reforms

By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Amateur boxing decided to confront its ugly past and it had just the man to voice decades of frustration and anger that pugilists have felt across the globe.

SPO-FMSCI-AWARDS

India's Motor Sports Body "nominates" its own president Ebrahim for Dronacharya Award

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Indian motorsports' governing body FMSCI has nominated its own president Akbar Ebrahim for the Dronacharya Award besides sending Jehan Daruvala's name to the government for Arjuna Award after inexplicably ignoring him last year.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-PREVIEW

Under pressure India aim to level series with fresh approach

Taunton, Jun 29 (PTI) India will have to shed their outdated batting approach and play more freely to bounce back against formidable hosts England in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.

SPO-TENNIS-AITA-AWARD

AITA nominates Ankita, Prajnesh for Arjuna; Balram, Piperno for Dhyanchand

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Asian Games bronze medallists Ankita Raina and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna award by the national tennis federation, which has also sent names of Balram Singh and Enrico Piperno for the Dhyanchand honour.

SPO-OLY-BOX-MARYKOM

To avoid travel restrictions for Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom heads to Italy for training

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has decided to join the rest of India's Olympic-bound boxing team in Italy for training to avoid the added restrictions on those travelling to Tokyo from here amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WTC-JAMIESON

Jamieson hid in bathroom to escape tension of New Zealand's run chase in WTC final

London, Jun 29 (PTI) The tension and nervousness caused during New Zealand's run chase on the final day of the Word Test Championship title clash against India forced their star pacer Kyle Jamieson to hide inside the bathroom.

SPO-SHOOT-BHAKER-MEDIA

Bhaker to switch off from social media till end of Olympics

Osijek, Jun 29 (PTI) Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Tuesday decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.

SPO-CRI-WC-ICC

T20 World Cup to be held from Oct 17-Nov 14: ICC

Dubai, Jun 29 (PTI) This year's T20 World Cup, which has been moved to the UAE and Oman from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played from October 17 to November 14, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday

SPO-BAD-BAI

BAI asks state units to vaccinate players and officials to resume domestic season

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday said it has asked its state units to get their players and officials vaccinated for the resumption of the domestic season under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ODI-RANKINGS

Mithali Raj back in top five of ICC ODI rankings for batswomen

Dubai, Jun 29 (PTI) India captain Mithali Raj has returned to the top five of the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batswomen after top-scoring for India with 72 in the series opener against England in Bristol.

SPO-CRI-SOUTHEE-AUCTION

Southee auctions signed WTC final jersey to raise funds for 8-year-old girl suffering from cancer

Auckland, Jun 29 (PTI) New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee is auctioning a shirt he wore during the inaugural World Test Championship final to raise funds for the treatment of an eight-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

SPO-CRI-ENG-EDGBASTON-CROWDS

Edgbaston to host Eng-Pak ODI with 80 percent capacity

Birmingham, Jun 29 (PTI) Eighty percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston next month as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme (ERP).

SPO-FOOT-BHASKAR-ILLNESS

Former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly hospitalised, condition stable

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly, who also captained the country at the 1982 Asian Games, was hospitalised with high fever and low Oxygen saturation level.

SPO-ATH-DUTEE-NOMINATION

Odisha govt. nominates Dutee for Khel Ratna

Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) Odisha government on Tuesday nominated ace sprinter Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour. PTI

