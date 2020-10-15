New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the Youth-20 (Y20) Summit being held virtually in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Summit kicked off on Thursday and will conclude on October 17, 2020. The theme of the Summit is 'Government - Youth dialogue on post-COVID-19 opportunities'.

"Attended the Youth-20 (Y20) Summit being held virtually in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Oct 15 - 17, 2020. The theme of the Summit is 'Government - Youth dialogue on post COVID-19 opportunities'," Rijiju tweeted.

The Y20 Youth Summit is a youth-led event bringing young leaders from across G20 countries to discuss and debate the G20 Leaders' agenda. The Summit concludes with the drafting of the Y20 communique.

Last week, Rijiju had chaired the 53rd Governing Body Meeting of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and said the government is committed to providing a sports ecosystem of global standards for athletes.

It was decided that to provide additional impetus to the preparation of Olympics 2024 and 2028, some of the country's best training centers will be notified as Target Olympic Podium Scheme National Centre of Excellence (TOPS NCOE). The centers will be operated in collaboration with National Sporting Federations.

Sports Minister announced that talent scouting committees, consisting of top ex-athletes, coaches and experts are being formed and will begin the task of identifying sporting talent in various disciplines from across the country within the next 4-5 months, once the COVID situation improves.

This step is in line with the plan to identify young sporting talent that can be groomed for Olympics 2024 and 2028. (ANI)

