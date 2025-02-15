New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be joining a diverse group of riders in Mumbai at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event on Sunday, February 16.

Taking forward the theme of 'Fight Obesity', the cycling drive in Mumbai will see the ride taking place from Gateway of India to Girgaon Chowpatty, 7 am onwards, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Featuring alongside the Sports Minister in the cycling event will be Dr Micky Mehta, Life Coach and Fit India Ambassador, Shaina Nana Chudasama, Indian Fashion Designer and Social Worker, Dr Bhairavi Naik Joshi, Director and CEO at BYCS India Foundation, Krishna Prakash, IPS Additional Director General of Police - Maharashtra and Sanjay Bhatia, IAS Upa-Lokayukta, Maharashtra State will also be joining in with lifestyle wellness coaches from Maharashtra Yoga Associations and Heartfulness Institute.

The cycling drive will also be held across multiple locations across the country simultaneously. Shivani Pawar, Bronze medalist at the 2024 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and 2025 National Games Gold medalist, will be joining the cycling event in New Delhi, 8 am onwards.

Representatives from Decathlon, Cult.Fit, Sports Authority of India National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) and wellness coaches from Yogasana Bharat will also be a part of the group of cyclists in the national capital. The start and end point of the cycling ride this Sunday at the national capital is the Major Dhyanchand Stadium.

The cycling drive is conducted pan-India on Sundays. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

