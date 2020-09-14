Leh (Ladakh), Sep 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stones for various sports facilities, including a synthetic track and an astroturf for football, at the newly-formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement.

The construction of a gymnasium hall has also been planned in NDS indoor stadium at a cost of about Rs 1.52 crore and will be completed by March 2021. ?

Speaking on the of occasion, Rijiju said that the government is committed towards inculcating a sporting culture in the country.

Rijiju also suggested the Ladakh UT Administration to constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sports persons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field.

He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures.

Lieutenant Governor Mathur appealed to the minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development.

He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience winter sports.

