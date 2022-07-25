New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has urged the Indian Olympic Association that accreditation be given to Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach, Sandhya Gurung, so that the boxer can train as per her requirement, ANI sources said. Last week, the name of Sandhya Gurung was included in the final CWG contingent list on the basis of a special recommendation made by the Sports Authority of India to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in view of the requirement.It may be noted that in the National Camps held in the SAI's Indira Gandhi Stadium in March, the names of Gurung and Lovlina's strength and conditioning coaches were not included by the Boxing Federation of India, which is responsible for recommending the names of athletes, coaches and support staff for National Camps in boxing.

However, acting on a personal request made by Lovlina to SAI in the last week of March, SAI intervened and spoke to the federation to include Gurung and her Strength and Conditioning expert in the camp. Both of them consequently joined the camp on April 4, 2022.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Javelin Throw, Wrestling and Other Sports That Can Fetch India Gold Medals at XXII Commonwealth Games.

This comes after Lovlina Borgohain on Monday accused authorities of mental harassment, alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham while the other one has been sent back to India.

Lovlina took to social media to share details of the alleged injustice, saying it has heavily impacted her training for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read | When is India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST.

The Tokyo Olympics medallist said that this is happening to her despite a lot of requests she has made to stop this and it has caused her a lot of mental harassment.

Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg).

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 and will conclude on August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)