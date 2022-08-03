New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Wednesday, August 3

Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 5 Results: Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses to England 1-3.

CRICKET:

*Stories from India's tour of West Indies

Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 5 Results: Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Gold Light Up the Day for India.

*Stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

Athletics:

*World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia (Aug 1-6)

CHESS:

*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

GOLF: *Indians competing in various events

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

*Various events across Birmingham

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)