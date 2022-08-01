New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Monday, August 1

CRICKET:

*Second T20 International between India and West Indies in Basseterre.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

Athletics:

*World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia

CHESS:

*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

GOLF: *Indians competing in various events

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

*Various events across Birmingham

