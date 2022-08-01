New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Monday, August 1
CRICKET:
*Second T20 International between India and West Indies in Basseterre.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*Stories related to Indian and international football
Athletics:
*World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia
CHESS:
*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
GOLF: *Indians competing in various events
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:
*Various events across Birmingham
