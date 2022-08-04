New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Thursday, August 4

CRICKET:

*Stories from India's tour of West Indies

*Stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

ATHLETICS:

*World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia (Aug 1-6)

GOLF

*Indians competing in various competitions

CHESS:

*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

*Various events across Birmingham

