New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Sports Schedule on August 7, 2021.

CRICKET:

*Fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies in Lauderhill.

*Stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

GOLF

*Indians competing in various competitions

CHESS:

*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

*Various events across Birmingham.

