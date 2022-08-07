New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Sports Schedule on August 7, 2021.
CRICKET:
*Fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies in Lauderhill.
*Stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*Stories related to Indian and international football
GOLF
*Indians competing in various competitions
CHESS:
*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:
*Various events across Birmingham.
