New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Wednesday, July 27

Also Read | Barcelona vs Juventus 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match as Per IST.

Cricket:

*Third and final ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Queen's Park Oval.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket

Football:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

Commonwealth Games 2022:

*Stories related to Birmingham CWG

Chess:

*Stories related to 44th Chess Olympiad PTI SG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)