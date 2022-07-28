New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Sports schedule for Thursday, July 28.

Also Read | Harry Kane Birthday Special: 8 Facts You Need to Know About Tottenham Hotspur Star.

Cricket:

*Stories from India's ongoing tour of West Indies

Also Read | Galle Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave On Day 5 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2022.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket

Football:

*Stories related to Indian and international football

Commonwealth Games 2022:

*Stories related to Birmingham CWG

Chess:

*Stories related to 44th Chess Olympiad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)