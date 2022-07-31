New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Sports Schedule for Sunday, July 31
Also Read | Sanjeet at Commonwealth Games 2022, Boxing Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 92kg Event Coverage of CWG Birmingham.
CRICKET:
*Preview of the second T20I between India and West Indies in Basseterre.
Also Read | India Women vs Pakistan Women Birmingham Weather: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report for IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022 Clash At Edgbaston Stadium.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*Stories related to Indian and international football
CHESS:
*44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
GOLF: Indians competing in various events
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:
*Various events across Birmingham.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)