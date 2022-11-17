Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squads for the upcoming Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

The Senior Women's Challenger T20 Trophy squads are as below:

India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), S Anusha.

India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, S.S Kalal, Monica Patel, S.L. Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Laxmi Yadav (WK).

India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S. Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathan, KP Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Mamatha (WK).

India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, SB Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (WK), Sushma Verma (WK).

Senior Women's Challenger Trophy is a domestic women's cricket competition organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Since its inaugural season in 2008-09, it was held as a fifty-over tournament. In the first season, India A, India B and India Senior battled it out for trophy, which was won by India B.

Then for next seasons, teams were renamed to India Blue, India Red, and India Green. India Blue is the most successful team, having won five titles.

In 2021-22, four teams competed in the tournament, named India A, B, C and D. India A are the defending champions. (ANI)

