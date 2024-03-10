New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Sreenidi Deccan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Delhi FC in an I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium on Sunday.

After this crucial win, Sreenidi are in the second position in the standings with 36 points, behind table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting, who lead the table with 41 points.

The lone goal, netted by Lalromawia in the 23rd minute, sealed the win for Sreenidi, marking their return to form after two matches.

Before this win, Sreenidi drew with Mohammedan Sporting (1-1), followed by a defeat against Real Kashmir (2-3).

On the other hand, Delhi FC's troubles continued as they suffered their third consecutive defeat. Currently occupying the eighth position in the standings with 22 points, their position remains unchanged after this loss. (ANI)

