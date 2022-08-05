Birmingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in men's long jump to give India its second medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Indian soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-wrecking men's long jump final.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 05 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Nairn also had a best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar.

Under rules, if two jumpers are tied on same distance, the one who has a better second best effort will be ranked ahead.

Also Read | Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze.

The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Sreeshankar's silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition.

Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002.

On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar had won a bronze in men's high jump to open India's medal account in athletics in this CWG.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)