Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow made 97 while skipper David Warner scored 52 to lay the foundation for SRH total.

Also Read | Nicholas Pooran Registers Fastest Half-Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Laud KXIP Dasher.

For KXIP, Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets while giving away 29 runs.

Chasing the imposing 202-run target, Nicholas Pooran made 77 off 37 balls but didn't get enough support from the other end as KXIP were bowled out for 132 in 16.5 overs.

Also Read | Sprinter or Cricketer? Bowler Runs ‘Miles’ to Complete Caught and Bowled in Army Commander's T20 League, Video Goes Viral.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with figures of 3 for 12 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29).

Kings XI Punjab: 132 all out in 16.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 77; Rashid Khan 3/12).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)