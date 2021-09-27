Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad made the IPL Play-offs road tougher for Rajasthan Royals with a comfortable seven-wicket victory, here on Monday.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Royals with his 82-run knock to take his side to 164 for five after electing to bat.

Pacer Siddarth Kaul (2/36) scalped two batsmen while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece for SRH, who are already out of reckoning for the play-offs.

SRH then knocked off the target in 18.3 overs with opener Jason Roy scoring 60 runs and skipper Kane Williamson a confident unbeaten 51-run knock.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashashvi Jaiswal 36; Siddarth Kaul 2/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for 3 in 18.3 overs (J Roy 60, K Williamson 51 not out; M Rahman 1/26, C Sakariya 1/32).

