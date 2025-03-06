Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last year's runners-up, roped in South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for England pacer Brydon Carse ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

IPL issued a media advisory, announcing Carse being ruled out of the competition due to a toe injury sustained during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy during the campaign opener against Australia.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the advisory said.

Carse is ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury and his replacement Mulder, who is an all-rounder, will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh.

Mulder has played 11 T20Is in addition to 18 Tests and 25 ODIs. He has picked up 60 wickets in international cricket and has scored 970 international runs. He has been a solid white-ball all-rounder for Proteas, scoring 276 runs in 20 ODI innings at an average of 18.40 with two half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets at an average of 35.13, with best figures of 3/25.

In 11 T20Is, he has made 105 runs at an average of 17.50, with best score of 36. He has also taken eight wickets at an average of 24.37.

In 128 T20s, Mulder has made 2,172 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 132.92, with 12 fifties. His best score is 83*. He has also taken 67 wickets at an average of 28.97, with the best figures of 4/14.

SRH will kickstart their next IPL season against Rajasthan Royals at the home ground of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on March 23. (ANI)

