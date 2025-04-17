Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Travis Head completed 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) career runs on Thursday.

The explosive left-hander from Australia accomplished this milestone during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

During the match, Travis could not get going and struggled to go at a high strike rate. He could score just 28 in 29 balls, with three fours, at a strike rate of 96.55 before Will Jacks ended his innings.

In 32 matches and innings, Head has made 1,014 runs at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 172.44, with a century and seven fifties to his name. His best score is 102.

Head is the sixth-highest run-getter in the IPL 2025 so far, with 242 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.57, with two fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of over 168. His best score this season is 67.

His first season with SRH last year, which saw him redefine T20 hitting with Abhishek Sharma, was his best season. In 15 matches, he scored 567 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of over 191, with a century and four fifties. His best score was 102.

Between 2016-17, Head also played 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.29, with a strike rate of over 138, with one half-century and best score of 75.

In 22 matches for SRH, Head has made 809 runs at an average of 38.52 and a strike rate of over 183, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 102.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. After that, Abhishek Sharma (40 in 28 balls, with seven fours) and Head (28 in 29 balls, with three fours) put on a 59-run partnership. However, the team could not maintain a fiery run-rate living up to the standard of their fiery brand of cricket, despite some effort from Heinrich Klaasen (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes). SRH posted 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) being top bowlers.

MI needs ot chase down 163 to secure their third win in the competition. (ANI)

