Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday announced the squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 which will take place in Bangladesh from 1 to 16 October.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kaushani Nuthyangana, left-arm seamer Tharika Sewwandi and allrounder Madushika Methtananda have been named in the squad. The team will be led by Chamari Athapaththu in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Seven teams will participate in the event - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE. This is the eighth edition of the tournament.

UAE and Malaysia qualified for the tournament by reaching the final of the 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship, which was played in June 2022 in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadini Veerakkodi and Sachini Nisansala, who were included in that tournament, have lost their place.

Both Kanchana and Prabodhani, meanwhile, have been omitted as a result of poor recent form.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya and Tharika Sewwandi. (ANI)

