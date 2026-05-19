Sports News | Sri Lanka Cricket Committee Meets ICC Deputy Chair Amid Overhaul

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket's newly appointed transformation committee has held what members described as cordial and constructive talks with ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja, as the global cricket body weighs its response to the government-driven overhaul of Sri Lanka Cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Khwaja, who visited Sri Lanka over the past few days, met members of the newly formed committee and also held discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The government had installed the committee after removing the previous SLC administration.

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Committee member Sidath Wettimuny said the new administrators remain optimistic that the ICC will continue to recognise SLC as a regular Full Member.

The ICC, however, has previously taken action against SLC over concerns of government interference. In 2023, the board was suspended, citing extensive government interference, while in 2015, the ICC froze funding after an interim committee was appointed by the then-Sri Lankan government.

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The current committee has maintained that its primary objective is to reform SLC's outdated constitution before paving the way for fresh elections and a new administration.

So far, the ICC has not publicly commented on the latest changes within SLC.

The nine-member committee, officially announced on April 30, includes former Sri Lanka captains Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Wettimuny.

The panel is largely made up of representatives from corporate, legal and political backgrounds, and is chaired by former parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," Wettimuny had said after the committee members were named, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport," Wettimuny added.

Wickramaratne had earlier said the committee's second key focus would be ensuring excellence on the field. "We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings." (ANI)

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