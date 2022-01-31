Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 31 (ANI): Uncapped Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure for the Australia tour.

The five-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from February 11-20 will be staged across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed that along with Thushara Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer has also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Nuwan Thushara, who was included in the 20 member Sri Lanka Squad to tour Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19. Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer, was also tested positive for Covid-19," SLC said in a statement

"Both were found to be positive during a routine PCR test conducted among the squad and the support staff, who are currently remaining in a Bio-Secure Bubble ahead of the team's departure to Australia," it added.

Both of them are currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the squad on February 10, upon completion of the protocols.

The Sri Lanka team will leave for Australia on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dusmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando (subject to ministerial approval). (ANI)

