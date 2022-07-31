Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.

Also Read | Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of SCO vs NZ Cricket Match on TV with Time in IST.

He has a personal best of 24.40s in men's 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.

Natraj had finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke.

Also Read | England vs Germany, UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of ENG vs GER on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

In men's 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put in the reserve list.

The best eight swimmers progress to the final in men's 200m butterfly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)