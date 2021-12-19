Huelva (Spain), Dec 19 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth's fine run in the BWF World badminton Championship ended with a silver-medal finish after he lost the men's singles summit clash to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight games here on Sunday.

Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

The Indian lost the first game in just 16 minutes.

Also Read | Cricket South Africa Postpones Final Round of Four-Day Series Ahead of Tests Against India.

Srikanth fought better in the second game but Yew was too good on the day, emerging the winner.

The 24-year-old Yew stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the men's singles event at the prestigious championship.

Nevertheless, Srikanth still etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the championships after his come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)