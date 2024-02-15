Panchkula (Haryana)[India], February 15 (ANI): Haryana Steelers make a return to their home after a gap of four years when they take on Patna Pirates in the match to be played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Friday. The Steelers will play as many as four games as part of the home leg.

Haryana Steelers, who are currently in sixth spot in the league table, are looking to seal their place in the playoffs. The team has won four matches out of their last five and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in front of their fans.

Speaking ahead of the home leg, Manpreet Singh, Head Coach, Haryana Steelers, said, "We are really excited to see the Pro Kabaddi League coming to our home, Panchkula. I hope the fans will witness some exciting and thrilling matches, and watch their favourite players live in action. There is a lot at stake here and I believe that with support of the fans, hopefully, we will seal our playoff spot. We are looking forward to a great and successful Panchkula leg of the Pro Kabaddi League".

Also addressing the press conference, Jaideep Dahiya, Co-Captain, Haryana Steelers said, "Playing in front of our home crowd will be an electrifying experience and I am looking forward to it. We know what we have to play for and the team is prepared to fight it out. We are not taking anything for granted. We will take it match by match and hope that we can qualify for the playoffs."

As part of the home leg experience, the Stadium will see it host a Dhaakad Mela - a fair with entertainment, music and food as an ode to the state and its culture. Gates will open at 6.00 pm every day, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Steelers raider, Vinay said, "The team is looking forward to play their home leg matches after a gap of four years. I urge fans to come in large numbers to support and cheer for us. We will give our everything on the mat to cement our spot in the playoffs."

After the opener against Patna Pirates on Friday, Steelers will next play U Mumba, followed by games against Puneri Paltan and then Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL season 10 schedule for February 16.

Game 1: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates- 8 pmGame 2: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers- 9 pm

Venue: Panchkula. (ANI)

