Coimbatore, Oct 21 (PTI) The first round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) 2021, which begins at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday, will see some of the country's top drivers battle it out for honours.

Also, the weekend will mark the debut of the first ever Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. Built on Royal Enfield's Continental GT 650 - the event is expected to add thrill and provides more thrust to JKNRC 2021, a press release said.

In the JKNRC spread over four rounds, names like Vishnu Prasad and Ashwin Datta would be expected to do well while woman driver Mira Erda would be keen to showcase her talent. Also, the focus would be on Amir Sayed in a full grid with 26 cars in the fray.

The LGB Novice Cup, which provides a platform for young and new drivers to shine, would have 24 talented drivers representing different parts of the country, including cities like Guwahati, Ranchi, Nagpur, Coonoor and Vadodara, vying for the title.

The first ever season of the Royal Enfield GT Cup has seen overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts in the country. From an application list of more than 300 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on October 18. A final grid of 18 riders, who qualified for the races on October 23 and 24, were identified along with two media wild cards.

Like last year, all safety protocols relating to Covid-19 will be followed by the organisers, the release said.

