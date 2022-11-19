New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India took a major step in dissolving the selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma after India's uninspired performance in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup.

The apex board was furious after the T20 World Cup semifinal loss and there was buzz that the board could take some serious decisions after the loss.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: 7 Star Players To Watch Out for in Qatar.

A source of BCCI spoke to ANI and mentioned that there are plenty of reasons behind the sacking of the committee.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "The team selection for tournaments like the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup was unsatisfactory. Constant chop and change on the team's leadership and the sideline of Shikhar Dhawan, while persisting with KL Rahul being the reasons for the disbarment of the national selection committee."

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the Captains of All Participating 32 Teams Ahead of Marquee Tournament in Qatar.

In its first major decision since India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal, BCCI on Friday sacked the National Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma and invited fresh applications.

Apart from chief selector Sharma, the selection committee also comprised Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty.

A release by cricket's apex governing body in the country mentioned the criteria for those who wish to apply for the positions.

"Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," read the official BCCI statement.

"Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee," the release added.

The last date for the submission of applications is November 28, 2022, till 1800 hrs, the release specified.

Heads were expected to roll after the Rohit Sharma-led team, seen as one of the main title contenders, fell to a crushing defeat to the Three Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Putting the Indian bowlers to the sword, England's opening duo Joss Buttler and Alex Hales romped to a win with four overs to spare.

Following the exit, the team received a lot of flak from fans and the cricket fraternity for the team selection and the lack of intent at the top of the batting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)