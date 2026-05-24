Sports News | State U19 Badminton Selection Tournament: Patel, Aluguvelli Emerge Champions

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 24 (ANI): Yashwi Patel of Pune kept up her seed-bashing form, knocking out seventh seed Nishika Gokhe of Nagpur to wear the Girls crown in the State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament, organised by GMBA and hosted by Willingdon SC.

Making comeback wins a habit, Yashwi rallied from a shaky start to collect herself, put up a strong showing and win the tie 11-21, 21-15, 2-12.

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In the Boys U-19 title clash, top seed Arjun Aluguvelli of Mumbai Suburbs lived up to his billing, getting the better of Nagpur's 2nd seed 21-16, 21-18 with a composed, attacking display.

In the Boys Doubles final, the Thane pair of Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar dominated throughout to overcome Aayush Adey of Pune and Tanay Mehendale of Raigad 21-12, 21-14, while the Girls Doubles title was won by Sharayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar of Pune, who survived a thrilling first game before defeating Pranjal Shinde of Raigad and Yashwi Patel of Pune 26-24, 21-8.

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In the Mixed Doubles U19 final, Sanidhya Ekade of Thane and Yutika Chavan of Pune produced an impressive performance to beat the second-seeded Pune duo of Sayaji Shelar and Soyara Shelar 21-14, 21-11 and emerge champions.

BS U19

Arjun Aluguvelli (Mumbai Suburb) (1) beat Rutva Sajwan, (Nagpur) 21-16, 21-18.

GS U19

Yashwi Patel (Pune) beat Nishika Gokhe (Nagpur) (7) 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

BD U19

Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar (Thane) beat Aayush Adey Pune/Tanay Mehendale (Raigad) 21-12, 21-14.

GD U19

Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar (Pune) beat Pranjal Shinde Raigad/Yashwi Patel (Pune) 26-24, 21-8.

XD U19

Sanidhya Ekade Thane/Yutika Chavan (Pune) beat Sayaji Shelar/Soyara Shelar (Pune) (2) - 21-14, 21-11.

BS U19

Arjun Aluguvelli (Mumbai Suburb) (1) beat Rutva Sajwan (Nagpur) 21-16, 21-18.

GS U19

Yashwi Patel (Pune) beat Nishika Gokhe (Nagpur) (7) 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

BD U19

Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar (Thane) beat Aayush Adey Pune/Tanay Mehendale (Raigad) 21-12, 21-14.

GD U19

Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar (Pune) beat Pranjal Shinde Raigad/Yashwi Patel (Pune) 26-24, 21-8.

XD U19

Sanidhya Ekade Thane/Yutika Chavan (Pune) beat Sayaji Shelar/Soyara Shelar (Pune) (2) - 21-14, 21-11. (ANI)

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