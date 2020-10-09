New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Friday with all three riders successfully completing the third stage.

Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly and clocked an impressive time to finish the stage in 18th place. C S Santosh continued to ride with confidence and finished the stage in 20th place.

Despite losing some time due to a mechanical issue, Sebastian Buhler regained the momentum to finish the stage in 24th place.

With only one more day left in the Rally, the Hero MotoSports Team is well-placed in the overall rankings with Buhler in 18th, Santosh in 21st and JRod in 27th positions.

