New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The fate of his contract extension is still not known, but Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac appears to be chalking out plans for the national team's assignments ahead.

Stimac's existing contract ends in September.

He met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday virtually for the first time after the panel took charge of the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), following the ouster of the Praful Patel-led dispensation.

Three senior players -- Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan -- who wear the captain's armband on rotational basis, also met the CoA members.

However, both the CoA and Stimac refrained from saying whether the issue of his contract came up for discussion in the meeting. The Croatian World Cup bronze winner had earlier expressed his desire for the CoA to decide on his contract quickly.

"It was a good meeting and I am quite sure we will keep working together," Stimac told PTI.

"More important things than the contract for me are to support the national team's needs and make sure we have enough time and games for preparation."

Last month, the Indian team qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup after winning all the three group matches in Kolkata, a convincing result which took the country to the continental showpiece for a second straight time.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Stimac reiterated his plans for international friendly matches for the national team later this year and longer camps next year ahead of the Asian Cup. He had attributed the strong show of his team in Kolkata to the longer camp his players had.

"I am thankful to them (CoA) for their support to understand that the NT (national team) needs to be the focus now. Needing proper camp which is minimum 2 weeks in September in Kerala. 2 international friendlies & 1 practice game with KBFC (Kerala Blasters).

"Similar plans in March 2023 but a bit longer camp. Discussed many other points including the development plans. Wishing the COA best of luck in accomplishing the mission & FIFA timelines," he tweeted.

On the other hand, it is learnt that the CoA does not want to take long-term decisions. The panel wants to finish its primary task of holding the AIFF elections as soon as possible and leave major decisions to the newly elected office bearers.

It is also understood that the CoA, comprising former Supreme Court judge, Justice Anil Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi and ex India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly, was impressed with the way Stimac presented his future plans for the national team.

The CoA, however, simply said the "online meet was summoned to discuss the future pathway for the Blue Tigers and development of Indian football overall".

"The CoA thanked the coach and players for their feedback and suggestions for the development of football in the country which would be considered in right earnest. The CoA also conveyed its good wishes to the coach and players for the AFC Asian Cup 2023," a release said.

"The priority for the CoA is currently to suggest amendments in the Constitution of AIFF, and holding the next election in accordance with the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Honourable Supreme Court," it added.

The FIFA-AFC team which had recently visited the country to take stock of the situation had told the Indian football stakeholders to finish the elections by September 15, failing which the world body could ban the country.

It remains to be seen how the CoA approaches the issue of Stimac's new contract, for which the Sports Ministry will also get involved at some stage. Stimac apparently also understood the CoA's stand of not taking long-term decisions and might not have pressed on the issue of his contract.

A decision by the newly elected office bearers of the AIFF after September 15 could be too late for Stimac who took charge of the Indian team in May 2019 before being handed a one-year extension in 2021.

