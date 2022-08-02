St Kitts, Aug 1 (PTI) Obed McCoy returned with a career-best six-wicket haul as West Indies bowled out India for 138 in the second T20I here on Monday.

Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with a run-a-ball 31, while Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) also got starts but couldn't capitalise in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to delay in arrival of team kits.

While McCoy was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-1-17-6, Alzarri Joseph (1/29), Akeal Hosein (1/22) and Jason Holder (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

India: 138 allout in 19.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 31; Obed McCoy 6/17). PTI

