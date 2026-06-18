Sports News | Stokes to Play for Durham as ECB Investigation Continues

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): England Test skipper Ben Stokes will play for Durham this week in the County Championship after being dropped from the playing XI of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval due to a team protocol breach, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Stokes has been named in Durham's 15-man line-up for the Division Two County Championship fixture against Northamptonshire starting from Friday at Chester-le-Street. His availability comes amid the ongoing investigation being done by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), alongside another by Cricket Regulator, as he and pacer Gus Atkinson "broke the midnight curfew" following win in the first Test at Lord's, with an ECB security liaison in need of medical attention after a nightclub fracas. Both Stokes and Atkinson were interviewed by the Cricket Regulator on Thursday, the second day two of the second Test.

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Stokes, was understood to be considering retirement from international cricket after the incident, before cooling down. However, there are still doubts if he would return as an England captain. ECB has, though, insisted privately that the 35-year-old will not be ousted as a captain.

The board is wary of Stokes' state of mind and appetite to continue as Test captain. In the last seven days, the managing director of the men's team, Rob Key, head coach Brendon McCullum and interim skipper Joe Root have urged the focus on Stokes' well-being.

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Speaking on Monday at The Oval ahead of the second Test, McCullum, on being asked about Stokes playing for Durham, said that he is "worried" for the all-rounder.

"I am worried about Ben. That is it, I will leave it at that. I am in constant communication with him, which is great. I care for him immensely. Whatever he is working through at the moment, it will be because Ben thinks that's right for dealing with what he's feeling at the moment. So my concern is Ben," he had said.

"He is very entitled to make his own decisions around that stuff, and I encourage him to keep doing stuff like that because if it gives him some joy and some satisfaction, then that is good," he added.

Stokes has kept things really private so far and has not really taken an action, except for wishing the second Test playing XI luck, saying on Instagram, "Go well this week, men. Debutants, do what you been doing". Friday will mark Stokes' third Durham appearance this season, having previously featured in two matches in May leading up to NZ series. (ANI)

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