Manchester [UK], July 25 (ANI): Bowler Stuart Broad on Saturday smashed the joint third-fastest half-century for England in the longest format of the game.

The right-arm bowler achieved the feat on day two of the third and final Test between West Indies and England at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: CSK Shares Special 'Snapshot' of Former Indian Premier League Captains From 2009 Edition.

Broad smashed 62 runs in just 45 balls and helped drive England to 369 runs in the first innings after Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel's wreaked havoc at the start of the game.

Broad completed his half-century in just 33 balls. Former cricketer Ian Botham tops the chart for England having scored a half-century in Test in just 28 balls. Former cricketers Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff have also smashed a half-century in 33 balls.

Also Read | WI 12/1 in 6 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 2: Stuart Broad Removes Kraigg Brathwaite.

Earlier in the day West Indies spearhead Roach became the first Windies bowler to take 200 wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 in Test.

Roach also picked up 50 Test wickets against England during the game. Resuming from 258/4 on day two, England witnessed the worst possible start as the side lost Ollie Pope without adding to his overnight score.

West Indies folded England for 369 runs in the first innings. Roston Chase and Gabriel took two wickets each while Roach scalped four wickets for the Windies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)