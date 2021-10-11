Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy stormed into the semi-finals of the first India sub-junior men Academy National Championship 2021 with remarkable victories here on Sunday.

In the first quarter-final, Rounglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a clinical 4-1 win against SAI-Academy to book their place in the semi-final of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Prabhjot Singh (10'), Captain Harmanjit Singh (20'), Gursewak Singh (44') and Harpreet Singh (56') scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, while Captain Kunal Yadav (58') was the lone goalscorer for SAI- Academy.

In the second quarter-final, SGPC Hockey Academy held their nerves to script a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against Raja Karan Hockey Academy, following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Gursewak Singh (48') led SGPC Hockey Academy's fightback after their opponent had taken a lead in the 10th minute through Rupinder Singh's goal.

In the third quarter-final, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre registered a dominating 10-0 win over Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy.

Premdayal Giri (3', 16') and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (30', 42') starred with two goals each, while Irengbam Rohit Singh (11'), Aryan Xess (18'), Pritam Ekka (23'), Akash Yadav (27'), Ricky Tonjam (29') and Yojin Minz (48') contributed a goal each to help their team Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre seal a spot in the Semi-Finals.

In the fourth quarter-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy edged out Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy 2-1 in a thriller to reach the semi-final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021.

Zameer Mohammad (4') and Saddam Ahmad (50') were the goalscorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, while Anand Kumar Yadav (16') scored the only goal for Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy in the last match of day seven.

The semi-final of the first India sub-junior men Academy National Championship 2021 will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

