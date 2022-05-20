Bellary (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Sub-Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship commenced at the Inspire Institute of Sport, in Bellary, Karnataka, on Friday. Boxers from around the country have made their way to the state-of-the-art facilities of the IIS, where they will be in action over the course of one week.

"It's the third time we are hosting a National Boxing Championship at the Inspire Institute of Sport. It becomes even more special that Nikhat Zareen bagged the world championship gold for India just yesterday. The boxers present here will be pumped up by it and will certainly try to follow in those footsteps. We at IIS are privileged to be part of an ecosystem that is helping nurture such talents for India," said Rusdee Warley, CEO of the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Also Read | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Playing His Last Game for CSK? Definitely Not, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar.

A total of 621 boxers are set to participate in the event, of which 348 will take part in the Boys' event. Thirty-one teams are in action at the Sub-Junior Nationals, where bouts will be held at the standard of three two-minute rounds, with a minute's break to separate each round.

"The Boxing Federation of India is happy to have the Karnataka Amateur Boxing Association, the JSW Group and the Inspire Institute of Sport host the Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Bellary. We are hoping to see several young talents give their best in the ring over the next seven days," said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Worried About Fan Backlash During Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Clash in Premier League.

Among the boxers present at the championship are IIS athletes Joyshree Chirom and Rakesh Konjenbam, who take part in the 60kg Girls and 52kg Boys' events respectively.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)