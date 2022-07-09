Durham, Jul 9 (PTI) Suchitra Ramesh, one of the regulars on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, rounded off the week with a tied 35th place finish at the Trust Golf Links Series here.

She shot six-over 79 in a round that saw her hit a tough patch with a double and four more bogeys on the back nine at the Par-73 Ramside Hall Golf Club.

Also Read | Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Final Tennis Match in India?.

Suchitra, who is trying to play her way into the Ladies European Tour through the LET Access Series shot rounds of 76-77-79.

Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen carded a final round of level-par 73 to win the title by three shots.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech Drops Transfer Hint on Instagram Amidst Reports of Chelsea Departure.

The 18-year-old started her round with a birdie on the first hole after which she added two more and dropped three strokes on the front nine to make the turn in 37 shots.

The Thai talent had one more bogey on the 11th hole and swiftly erased that with a birdie on the 12th to finish the round at even-par and secure her maiden win in Europe. Germany's Chiara Noja claimed the solo third place shooting a final round of two-over 75 and regaining the top spot on the LETAS Order of Merit.

The low amateur of the tournament was England's Jessica Hall who finished at a total of two-under, sharing fourth place with Wales' Jordan Ryan. Australia's Stefanie Hall, Sweden's Sara Kjellker, and Scotland's Tara Mactaggart all ended up a further shot back to tie the sixth spot.

The Dubai-based teenage star Noja claims back the top position on the LETAS Order of Merit with 1,494.25 points.

The LET Access Series will continue with the Trust Golf Links Series at The Musselburgh Golf Club from July 14–16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)